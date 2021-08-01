'Prematurely' released inmate turns himself in to authorities

The Madison County Jail inmate who was prematurely released this weekend has turned himself in.

Darren Chipman was wrongly released Saturday afternoon after her pretended to be another inmate.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says he then turned himself in Sunday as a result of their efforts following leads.

Chipman had two outstanding warrants out of Gwinnett County, Georgia for a robbery and failure to register as a sex offender. It's unclear if he'll face any more charges.

An internal investigation is underway to learn more on how Chipman was released. A criminal investigation is also underway.