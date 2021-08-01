Clear
BREAKING NEWS 'Prematurely' released inmate turns himself in to authorities Full Story

'Prematurely' released inmate turns himself in to authorities

Darren Chipman was prematurely released Saturday after posing as another inmate.

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The Madison County Jail inmate who was prematurely released this weekend has turned himself in. 

Darren Chipman was wrongly released Saturday afternoon after her pretended to be another inmate. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says he then turned himself in Sunday as a result of their efforts following leads.

Chipman had two outstanding warrants out of Gwinnett County, Georgia for a robbery and failure to register as a sex offender. It's unclear if he'll face any more charges. 

An internal investigation is underway to learn more on how Chipman was released. A criminal investigation is also underway. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events