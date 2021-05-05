Preliminary hearing held for man accused of murdering Huntsville teen

During Wednesday's preliminary hearing for Ke'Ondrey McGuire in Huntsville, we learned three witnesses came forward saying McGuire shot Deu'nta Moore. McGuire's half-brother is one of the witnesses who came forward.

Overall, Wednesday was an emotional day for Deu'nta's family, but they told WAAY 31 they're very pleased with the preliminary hearing and the work investigators have done.

“I felt Investigator Johnson did his job, did his due diligence that he did," said Deu'nta's grandmother, Bathsheba Moore. "We gone get justice for Poodaroo.”

Investigator Julian Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department is the main investigator on the case. He was the only witness for the preliminary hearing. Johnson testified there was a fight on March 12 between Deu'nta's and McGuire's friend groups. It was meant to "settle" a fight from the week before, but this fight ended up as a shooting.

Six calls came into 911 about gunshots. Officers found Deu'nta laying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his right shoulder. He later died at the hospital.

“It was very hard to hear, to sit there and hear of what happened, and you learned a lot of what...you learned a lot of how he passed, and the events that led up to it. So, that was the hardest part to hear, the events that led up to it," said Bathsheba.

The investigator testified police found gun casings in McGuire's car that match the ones at the crime scene.

McGuire later turned himself into police on the capital murder charges. It is now up to the judge to decide if she'll send this case to a Madison County grand jury.