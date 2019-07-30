Clear
Preliminary hearing continued for North Alabama 'attack squirrel' suspect

Mickey Paulk

The hearing was continued until August 13th.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 3:47 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 3:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A preliminary hearing for the man who made national headlines for taking his pet squirrel on the run was continued on Tuesday until August 13th.

Mickey Paulk is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon. Paulk was arrested at the end of June in Lauderdale County after authorities spent several days searching for him.

It all started when the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Paulk fed a pet squirrel meth and trained it to be an attack animal. These are claims Paulk denies.

