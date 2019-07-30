Preliminary hearing continued for North Alabama 'attack squirrel' suspect

A preliminary hearing for the man who made national headlines for taking his pet squirrel on the run was continued on Tuesday until August 13th.

Mickey Paulk is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon. Paulk was arrested at the end of June in Lauderdale County after authorities spent several days searching for him.

It all started when the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Paulk fed a pet squirrel meth and trained it to be an attack animal. These are claims Paulk denies.

To see previous stories on this, click here.