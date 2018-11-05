Clear

Pregnant woman snorted meth in front of officers, Arab Police say

Officers say when they arrived at the scene the woman began to snort meth and then tried to hide it.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 2:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Arab Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Friday. When they arrived and found Sara Michelle Atchley, police say she pulled meth out from a case and began snorting it.

Atchley is pregnant. When officers tried to interact with her, they say she tried to hide the meth. Her bond is set at $250,000.

Below are Atchley's charges:

* One count of Chemical Endangerment 
* Two counts of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence

