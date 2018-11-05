Pregnant woman snorted meth in front of officers, Arab Police say

Arab Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Friday. When they arrived and found Sara Michelle Atchley, police say she pulled meth out from a case and began snorting it.

Atchley is pregnant. When officers tried to interact with her, they say she tried to hide the meth. Her bond is set at $250,000.

Below are Atchley's charges:

* One count of Chemical Endangerment

* Two counts of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence