Pregnant woman snorted meth in front of officers, Arab Police say

Arab Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Friday. When they arrived and found Sara Michelle Atchley, police say she pulled meth out from a case and began snorting it.
Atchley is pregnant. When officers tried to interact with her, they say she tried to hide the meth. Her bond is set at $250,000.
Below are Atchley's charges:
* One count of Chemical Endangerment
* Two counts of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence
