Fans say they don't mind precautions keeping football alive in North Alabama

Each week, school districts across North Alabama put special precautions in place to ensure the safety of those in attendance at high school football games.

Over in Lauderdale County, the Brooks Lions hosted the Deshler Tigers at Redding Stadium Friday.

Before kickoff, the district's precautions were the first thing you saw upon arrival. With signs about the mandatory masking and recommended distancing greeting them when they pass through the gates, fans were aware of what was expected of them.

Seperate entrances were used for fans and tickets were only sold online. While things looked calm before the game, it was a different story during the action -- with packed seats and many opting not to wear masks.

Before the game, one fan who said she's been at every game this year said she had no problem with the precautions.

"I think it's a great way for people to still stay safe and for us still to be able to watch football,” Kaitlyn Malley said. “The tickets online is a great way so we're not spreading germs, but we're still able to come get things beforehand and still be able to watch the game."

Malley added she thinks people are willing to do whatever it takes to keep playing football.