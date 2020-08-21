Districts put precautions in place to keep fans and athletes safe as FNF kicks off

Friday Night Football kicked off at High Schools across North Alabama this week.

At Louis Crews Stadium, Columbia hosted Lee. Crews Stadium, normally the home of Alabama A&M football, seats 21,000 and gave fans ample space to spread out.

In addition to the extra space, seats were marked to illustrate proper social distancing. Fans entering the stadium were told to keep their masks on and keep their distance.

Columbia High School Principal Clifford Porter said while the game does bring some excitement and normalcy, safety is still the number one priority.

"As you see, everyone is expected to wear masks here. Our band and our players, their temperatures were checked and they went through a series of risk mitigation precautions to make sure everybody's healthy and ready to play and have a good time,” he said.

On top of those precautions, Huntsville City Schools has capped ticket sales for all games at 4,000 and says it will make many games available to stream online.