Precautionary tents set up outside Marshall Medical Centers due to influx of patients

Marshall Medical Centers in Boaz and other emergency organizations are preparing for the worst with two tents set up outside their hospital branches.

Hospital officials said it's precautionary right now, but could be used for patients.

"This is preparatory. We're making preparations for if things do get worse," explained Marshall County Emergency Management Director Anita McBurnett.

McBurnett said right now, she hopes the tent outside of Marshall Medical Center North and South is never used.

"I think that's the message right now. We don't want to have to use this tent for anything," said McBurnett.

The state-owned tent is outfitted with heating, electricity and an air filter, but it's not for long-term patients. If the tent is used, hospital officials say it will most likely be used for non-coronavirus patients they want to keep away from their coronavirus patients inside the hospital.

Right now, Marshall Medical Centers are treating 55 coronavirus patients. Representatives said they still have beds left to use, but having this precautionary resource is important in case of an emergency.

McBurnett explained they just don't know what will happen next but encouraged everyone to do their part so this tent doesn't need to be used.

"It's just day by day, as we see, but our numbers are way too high," said McBurnett.

Agencies from across Marshall County helped to set up the two tents at the end of last week. That group included Marshall County High School students from the tech school's public safety program.