Pre-K tuition plan passed in Huntsville City Schools

Parents may now have to pay pre-kindergarten tuition for their students in Huntsville City Schools. The Huntsville City School Board approved the pre-k tuition plan this morning at the board of education meeting. Superintendent, Christie Finley, said some parents will have to pay for tuition while others may not. The tuition cost is based on income. For those parents who don't qualify for free pre-k, fees range from $40 to as much as $300 a month. Superintendent Finley said Huntsville City Schools has financial constraints and charging tuition for pre-k will help. She said the school board believes starting education as early as possible is critical to a student. According to board members, parents with more than one child in pre-k, will have to pay the tuition for each individual child. Superintendent Finley said compared to other private pre-k programs, three hundred dollars is less expensive. The pre-k tuition plan passed unanimously this morning. The board of education says they are working to get tuition comparison and sliding scale information up on their Huntsville City Schools website.