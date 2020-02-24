Prayers requested as search for missing high school fishing team continues in Pickwick Lake

The Hardin County, Tenn., Fire Department is looking for three missing members of a high school fishing team in Pickwick Lake.

The boat with the team from Obion County, Tenn., was reported missing about 9 p.m. Sunday.

The empty boat was found about 16 miles down river near Savannah, Tenn., about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The fire department said the search for the occupants will continue Tuesday.

In its Facebook post, the department said it does not need additional boats to help with the search, and asked for prayers for families.

