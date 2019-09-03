Prayer vigil held at Elkmont High School for murdered family

About a dozen people gathered at Elkmont High School to pray for the Sisk family who was killed Monday night.

Pastor Doug Colwell with Church of the Living God in Elkmont said he came out because he knew John Sisk for a few years. He told WAAY 31 News that he was there when Sisk's son Coleson was born.

Colwell said when he heard the news this morning, it broke it his heart.

"I'll miss him going by the church on that big ol' motorcycle, revving the motor up and stuff like that. Or at the restaurant, trying to buy him breakfast and that don't work. But you know, stuff like that. And I just hope this young man gets some help," Colwell said.

He said it's also important to pray for the 14-year-old suspect.