Prayer vigil honors memory of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner

Vertillo Pizza was the site of a prayer vigil honoring late Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner, who died Saturday after being shot in the line of duty on Friday.

Those who spoke at the vigil about Risner enjoyed the time he spent in the community.

"Nick was such a standout in the community," said Kristy Puckett-Dover, a member of Shoals Angels.

The loss of an officer who was serving his community has left many people with a heavy heart.

"Nick was a huge part of our charity. He wanted to help the kids in Sheffield that wouldn't be getting Christmas," she said.

Risner is is the first Sheffield officer to die in the line of duty in 83 years. Losing an officer in the line of duty is a day Davis hoped would never come again.

"We lost a good one. He went down a hero," said Santana Davis, a member of Running 4 Heroes.

Although hearts ached and tears were shed, the strength of a community helped ease the pain.

"It means so much that y'all have shown up in support of him," said Puckett-Dover.