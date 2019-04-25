Prayer meeting held for those affected by historic Moulton fire

More than 100 people gathered in Moulton's downtown square Thursday to pray for the town and those affected by Monday night's historic fire.

The prayers, songs and words shared at the prayer meeting all had a common thread: hope. Pastor Randy Copeland of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, who organized the prayer meeting, said he wouldn't have it any other way.

"Number one, we want to reach out to a God that we believe loves and cares about everything that goes on in our life. Number two, just to pray for the people who have lost so much through this fire," Copeland said.

Business owners whose shops were destroyed in the fire stepped up to the mic and thanked the town for their support. Among those who shared was David Alexander whose father built the former Court Street Grill building 70 years ago.

"Mentally, it's just been really tough. It's been a tough week. It's hard to talk about it now," Alexander said.

Alexander said he's grateful for the town's support and how tragedy has brought them together.

"It's overwhelming. People are so kind, so nice here. Everybody knows everybody," Alexander said.

Thursday's vigil was held on the downtown square, which is just across the street from the devastated buildings in downtown Moulton. Copeland told WAAY 31 the decision to have the vigil that close was on purpose.

"This is where it happened, so this is where we want to gather. This is where we want to unify the community around the arms of God and lift up these folks that have suffered a great loss," Copeland said.

Also at the prayer vigil, there was talk of possibly salvaging the bricks from the burned down buildings and re-purposing them on another store front.