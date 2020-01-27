Prayer vigil held for victims of Scottsboro Fire

Monday night, members of the Scottsboro community gathered for a vigil to remember the 8 lives lost in a boat dock fire and pray for all those affected.

Faith Covenant Church of God Pastor Brett Hogland decided to host it or a community he said needs healing.

"Everybody seems to know everybody, and there's not someone you would talk to that doesn't know some of these families that have been impacted."

The victim's names have not been made public. However, people throughout the vigil became emotional while processing the loss of lives and the families left with heartache.

"It hits close to home just being here," Teresa Hastings said.

People there said they just want the families to know they are thinking of them. Through this tragedy, Hogland is hopeful the community will come together.

"Only time is going to tell the toll that it takes but I think it also going to tell how much resolve we have as a close-knit community," Hogland said.

Hogland said he is reaching out to first responders to see what his church can do to help. Right now, he said they are trying to figure out the best way for everyone to give back to these families.