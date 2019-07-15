Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Powerball ticket worth $198M sold in Tennessee

Lottery officials have not said where exactly the ticket was purchased

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: AP

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say a winning Powerball ticket sold in Hendersonville, Tennessee is worth $198 million.

News outlets report the jackpot winner's ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. Lottery officials have not said where exactly the ticket was purchased and the winner hasn't come forward.

Officials said it was the seventh time a Tennessee player has matched all six numbers, winning the multimillion-dollar Powerball jackpot. Powerball is played in multiple states.

The winning numbers were 13, 23, 32, 35, 68 and the Powerball was 21.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events