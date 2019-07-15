Powerball ticket worth $198M sold in Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say a winning Powerball ticket sold in Hendersonville, Tennessee is worth $198 million.
News outlets report the jackpot winner's ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. Lottery officials have not said where exactly the ticket was purchased and the winner hasn't come forward.
Officials said it was the seventh time a Tennessee player has matched all six numbers, winning the multimillion-dollar Powerball jackpot. Powerball is played in multiple states.
The winning numbers were 13, 23, 32, 35, 68 and the Powerball was 21.
