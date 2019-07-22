Powerball ticket claimed in Tennessee being split by Huntsville coworkers

Excitement was all around the building at an Ardmore, Tennessee convenience store where a winning lottery ticket was sold over the weekend.

On Monday, WAAY 31 learned the $50,000 ticket will be split nine ways between a group of coworkers in Huntsville. One of them came back to the store, Lucky Here, on Monday to fill out a form, before heading to Nashville to claim the prize.

"We have a lot of winning here," Wichien Choosilp, a clerk at the store, said.

Choosilp said he has seen a lot of winning in his five years of working at the store.

He said the $50,000 Powerball ticket isn't the largest jackpot won there. In 2014, somebody won $1 million on a Jumbo Bucks scratch off.

He said they have a lot of loyal customers who come there because of its "winning" reputation.

"They look at the wall and all the tickets and they say 'Oh wow, there are a lot of winning tickets here,' and play," Choosilp said.

Customers said they make the drive to play the lottery there multiple times a week because they feel like it is a lucky place. They said they are happy somebody won and are even more motivated to keep playing now.

"Because they know that if you're lucky, you're going to win something," Choosilp said.

Choosilp said he is happy for the winners and is willing to help them any way he can.

"I think it's very good for us to help the customer who won the ticket," he said

Choosilp said he wasn't familiar with the winner and was excited that he got to meet him Monday afternoon.

According to Tennessee's lottery rules, any prize over $600 has to be claimed at a Tennessee lottery office. Any prize worth $200,000 or more has to be claimed at the lotto headquarters in Nashville.