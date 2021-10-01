Powerball sends Alabamians across Tennessee state line to play

As of Friday evening, the Powerball lottery is up to $635 million.

We know many Alabamians have traveled across state lines to grab a hopefully winning ticket.

WAAY-31 went to Lincoln County, Tennessee, on Friday where they’re selling lots of lottery tickets.

There have been lulls here and there, but since the morning, it's been people walking in and out of Magic Mile to buy several Powerball tickets all day long like, clockwork.

"You have to be in it to win it," said Roosevelt Connely.

"I just want to win the lottery to bless a few people that I know," said Beverly Perry.

Friday, in Tennessee at Magic Mile, there was almost never a moment where someone wasn't walking in asking for a Powerball ticket.

Many people came from Alabama.

This is due to the fact Alabama does not have a state lottery.

"Alabamians, we spend billions of dollars every day going to Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida just giving them money and the state of Alabama really needs to get the lottery so then that way the money can stay in Alabama," said Perry.

When an Alabamian comes across state lines and plays the lottery, it actually helps fund Tennessee children pay for higher education funds and parents, with Pre-k costs.

Many people like Connely say Alabama should look into it as well.

"We can do the same thing in Alabama that we're doing in Tennessee and that is make education begin to be real," he said.

If you haven't gotten your ticket yet for the Powerball, you still have some time.

The winning numbers will be drawn Saturday night.