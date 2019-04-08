Clear

Power outages reported in Marshall County after severe weather

The power outage also impacts traffic signals.

Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative reports that power outages in Marshall County extend from Marshall Technical School, 12312 US-431, Guntersville, to the city limit line.

