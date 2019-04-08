Power outages reported in Marshall County after severe weather

Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative reports that power outages in Marshall County extend from Marshall Technical School, 12312 US-431, Guntersville, to the city limit line.
The power outage also impacts traffic signals.
