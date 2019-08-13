Clear
Power outages reported as storm goes through Limestone County

The city says Athens Utilities crews will restore power as soon as they safely can.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The City of Athens says there are reports of scattered power outages as a storm goes through Limestone County.

