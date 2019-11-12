Clear
Power restored in northeast Huntsville

Power restored in northeast Huntsville from I-565 east to Bankhead Parkway

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 3:50 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 4:05 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

UPDATE: Around 4 a.m., Huntsville Utilities says all power was restored to northeast Huntsville. They believe it could be related to the high winds and freezing rain passing through the area. 

According to Huntsville Utilities there is a power outage in northeast Huntsville from I-565 east to Bankhead Parkway / Toll Gate Road and from Oakwood Avenue south to Wells Avenue.

Crews are working to restore services. Right now the cause of the outage is unknown.

