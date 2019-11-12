UPDATE: Around 4 a.m., Huntsville Utilities says all power was restored to northeast Huntsville. They believe it could be related to the high winds and freezing rain passing through the area.
According to Huntsville Utilities there is a power outage in northeast Huntsville from I-565 east to Bankhead Parkway / Toll Gate Road and from Oakwood Avenue south to Wells Avenue.
Crews are working to restore services. Right now the cause of the outage is unknown.
Click here to view current power outage map.
Related Content
- Power restored in northeast Huntsville
- UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities restores power to Meridianville
- UPDATE: Power restored in north Huntsville
- Power restored to majority of downtown Huntsville
- Update: Power restored in North Huntsville
- Crews working to restore power in NE Huntsville
- UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities crews restore power to Southwest Madison Co.
- Power outage reported in north Huntsville; now restored
- Power mostly restored after outages reported in Madison, North Huntsville
- Update: Power restored following outage in south Huntsville
Scroll for more content...