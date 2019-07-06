Clear

Update: Power restored following outage in south Huntsville

According to the Huntsville Utilities, equipment failure on Logan Drive near the Lauderdale intersection caused the outage.

Update:

Huntsville Utilities said they have restored power as of about 7:50 p.m. Officials said the outage "was caused by an equipment failure on Logan Drive near the Lauderdale intersection."

Original story:

Huntsville Utilities is reporting a power outage across part of south Huntsville. 

The coverage of the outage extendes from Martin Road south to Careron Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Memorial Parkway.

Huntsville Police added that some traffic signals are also not functioning because of the outage. Signals on South Memorial Parkway at Lily Flagg Road and at Martin Road are not functioning. Non-functioning traffic lights should be treated as a four-way stop.

Utility crews are assessing the outage and will work to restore the power as quickly as possible. The cause of the outage has not been determined.

