Power outage reported in north Huntsville; mostly restored

Law enforcement reports traffic lights are impacted

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 8:39 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 8:59 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

8:58 a.m. update: Power has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. There are still small pockets of customers without power, and Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews are still in the area working towards 100% restoration.

From earlier:

Huntsville Utilities reports there is a power outage in north Huntsville from Stringfield Road south to Grizzard Road and from Jordan Lane east to Pulaski Pike.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible, said Todd Long, company spokesperson.

Law enforcement reports traffic lights are impacted.

