Power outage reported in city of Madison

The cause of the outage is unknown

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Utilities reports there is a power outage in the city of Madison area from Capshaw Road south to Gillespie Road and from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Hughes Road.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, said Gary Whitley Jr., spokesman.

