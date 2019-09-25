Power outage reported in city of Madison

Huntsville Utilities reports there is a power outage in the city of Madison area from Capshaw Road south to Gillespie Road and from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Hughes Road.
Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, said Gary Whitley Jr., spokesman.
