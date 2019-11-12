Power outage reported fixed in Owens Cross Roads

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities reports the outage is repaired.
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities reports a power outage in the Owens Cross Roads area from Wilson Mann Road south to the Marshall County line and from Hwy 231/431 east to 431 S.
Service will be restored as quickly as possible, according to a news release, and the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
As many as 1,000 customers may be impacted.
