Power outage reported fixed in Owens Cross Roads

Huntsville Utilities reports a power outage in the Owens Cross Roads area from Wilson Mann Road south to the Marshall County line and from Hwy 231/431 east to 431 S.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 9:00 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:06 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities reports the outage is repaired.

From earlier:

Service will be restored as quickly as possible, according to a news release, and the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

As many as 1,000 customers may be impacted.

See the outage map here

