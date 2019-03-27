Clear

Update: Power restored in North Huntsville

The company’s outage map says as many as 1,300 were impacted.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: A Huntsville Utilities spokesman, Todd Long, says service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. 

He says anyone still experiencing issues should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). Crews are on site performing maintenance and inspections.

-----------

Huntsville Utilities says there is a power outage in North Huntsville from Highway 72 south to Pratt Avenue and from Memorial Parkway east to Maysville Road.

The company’s outage map says well more than 1,000 customers could be impacted. Be mindful of possible outages at traffic signals.

Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible, said spokesman Todd Long.

