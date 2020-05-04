Power outage reported in Athens after dump truck broke utility pole

Crews are working to restore power in a portion of Athens after a dump truck broke a utility pole Monday morning.
The city says the outage is affecting customers south of Highway 72 in eastern Athens. There are crews working to replace the damaged pole and lines.
