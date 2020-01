Early Friday morning power outage in Owens Cross Roads

The outage is affecting customers near Honea Lane. Police say it happened after a transformed exploded!

Huntsville Utilities say this outage happened after a vehicle accident. A pole was knocked down and a transformer exploded! Owens Cross Roads police responded with county fire after the wreck. Huntsville utilities came shortly after and have been here working for hours. Officials say as of now the power is mostly restored. Click HERE for the updated power outage map.