Storm causes power outages in Huntsville

According to Huntsville Utilities, crews worked through Sunday night and Monday morning to restore power after a storm brought down multiple tree limbs onto power lines.

Huntsville Utilities said one of the largest outages was in the South Huntsville and Madison area after a tree fell on power lines near Legacy Cover Road. Crews restored power to the area around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning after the tree was removed.

Crews also replaced a broken utility pole in the New Hope area.

According to the Huntsville Utilities outage map, only a small amout of customers are still without power as of 5:45 a.m. Crews are still working to restore service.