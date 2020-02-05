Clear
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama schools dismissing early due to inclement weather Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Senator Doug Jones says he will vote to convict President Trump on articles of impeachment Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Power outage impacted more than 1,300 customers in northwest Madison County

Anyone still experiencing an issue can call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 8:47 AM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 10:04 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says service has been restored to the majority of customers.

Anyone still experiencing an issue can call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

The department says the outage was caused by a lightning arrestor that failed in the Charity Lane substation.

--------------

FROM EARLIER:

Huntsville Utilities says a power outage is impacting customers in northwest Madison County from the Tennessee state line south to Walker Lane and from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Greenville Pike.

The department says service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause of the outage is unknown currently.

You can see the Huntsville Utilities outage map here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events