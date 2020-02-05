Power outage impacted more than 1,300 customers in northwest Madison County

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says service has been restored to the majority of customers.
Anyone still experiencing an issue can call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).
The department says the outage was caused by a lightning arrestor that failed in the Charity Lane substation.
--------------
FROM EARLIER:
Huntsville Utilities says a power outage is impacting customers in northwest Madison County from the Tennessee state line south to Walker Lane and from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Greenville Pike.
The department says service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause of the outage is unknown currently.
You can see the Huntsville Utilities outage map here.
