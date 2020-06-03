Huntsville Utilities restores power to more than 1,300 customers in Madison County

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says service has been restored to all customers in the previously reported area, and the outage was caused by a lightning strike to electrical equipment.

FROM EARLIER:

More than 1,300 customers are without power in Madison County, as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Huntsville Utilities says crews are responding to an outage in New Market that’s impacting customers from County Lake Road south to Ryland Pike and from Winchester Road east to Hurricane Creek Road.

You can see the Huntsville Utilities power outage map here.