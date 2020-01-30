Power outage hits downtown Huntsville

Huntsville Utilities reports it is responding to a power outage in downtown Huntsville from Davies North to Monroe Street and from Pin Hook Creek east to Meridian Street.
This includes the U.S. District Court on Holmes Avenue.
According to the outage map, as many as 1,300 customers could be impacted.
Service will be restored as quickly as possible, the company says.
The cause is unknown at this time.
