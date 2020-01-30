Clear
Power outage hits downtown Huntsville
Power outage hits downtown Huntsville

According to the outage map, as many as 1,300 customers could be impacted.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 4:33 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 4:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Utilities reports it is responding to a power outage in downtown Huntsville from Davies North to Monroe Street and from Pin Hook Creek east to Meridian Street.

This includes the U.S. District Court on Holmes Avenue.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible, the company says.

The cause is unknown at this time.

