Power outage affects thousands of Huntsville Utilities customers

Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power after an outage was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The outage impacts customers from Winchester Road south to Martin Road and from Research Park Boulevard east to Monte Sano Mountain.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Utilities, an electrical malfunction in a central substation caused a widespread power outage impacting around 30,000 customers. Crews were able to isolate the problem and re-route power to the impacted areas so they can safely make repairs to the substation.

Many customers are have power and crews will continue working until all customers have service. Click here to see the power outage map on the Huntsville Utilities website.

Huntsville Utilities also had a power outage Sunday night due to the severe weather system that moved though the area. At the peak, there were approximately 10,000 customers without service.