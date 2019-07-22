A lightning strike caused 28,000 people to lose power in Madison County Monday morning. It impacted customers in Providence, Harvest and Toney.

Huntsville Utilities told WAAY 31 lightning struck their northwest primary substation, which supplies power to several other substations.

Customers told WAAY 31 they were shocked by how long the outage lasted.

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is temporary, it will jump back on,’ but it didn’t happen that way," Tiffany Draper said.

Around 6:00 a.m. Monday, Draper’s power went out. The outage lasted for more than an hour, and Draper said it impacted her whole day.

“I couldn’t really brush my teeth," she said. "Washing my face, taking a shower. Those things are a part of my everyday beginning routine. Putting on a pot of coffee to get my day started.”

And she wasn’t the only one affected.

“It stopped a lot of people from getting to work on time and possibly even taking care of their children and other responsibilities," Brandon Wasdyke said.

“I started sending out texts to supervisors to let them know there’s a power outage: ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ll be in when I can,’” Draper added.

Customers were also surprised to hear the cause was a lightning strike, since it was sunny at 6:00 a.m.

“There was a storm last night, but that storm lasted maybe all of an hour or thirty minutes," Draper said. "As far as this morning, I was up before the lights actually went out, and I didn’t see any rain or hear any storms or any type of rumbling.”

Huntsville Utilities told WAAY 31 it has an automated monitoring system that notifies them as soon as something like this happens. Considering how large this outage was, the utility company says power was back on relatively quickly.

Still, Draper said it’s an outage she never thought she’d experience, and she hopes to never experience it again.

“Fifteen minutes is fine. An hour and fifteen minutes on a week day, or just any day, is not good," she said.

Some folks told WAAY 31 they're worried another outage will occur and at a worse time.

WAAY 31 learned what customers would like to see done to prevent this sort of thing in the future.

“It’s a huge inconvenience to have to get dressed in the dark or have to suffer without power in the summer months," Draper said. "As much as we pay for it, I just figured it would be back on within two or three minutes.”

Draper and other customers are concerned that if another outage happens at a later, hotter time of day, it could potentially cause problems.

“Here in Alabama, the heat index can get up to 110," Wasdyke said. "Not only uncomfortable, but very dangerous for me and probably for most other people, especially the elderly and the young infant children.”

Huntsville Utilities told WAAY 31 safety is their top priority, especially during the hot summer months. That goes for both customers and employees.

“We encourage our employees to work as quickly as safely possible, given the conditions," Gary Whitley, with Huntsville Utilities, said.

But Draper said she’d still like to see some changes in the future.

“I don’t have a generator. I’m not prepared for anything like that, " she said. "I feel like there needs to be something in place to better prepare for things of this nature.“

And Brandon Wasdyke told WAAY 31 he has an idea.

“I think that there should be micro-dispatch units set in smaller locations," he said. "It’s nearly 2020. We should have the technology and we definitely have the resources.”

But Huntsville Utilities told WAAY 31 that’s not necessary.

“We can monitor our entire system from wherever we are," Whitley said. "Where the system is being monitored has nothing to do with response time.”

Still, Draper said she’s never experienced an outage that lasted more than a few minutes until Monday, and she doesn’t want it to happen again, especially when the weather is this hot.

“They have certain parameters on us for when we have to pay our bills, what we should use, what temperature we should have it set on. I feel like we need to put those same parameters on our utility company," she said. "Say, ‘Hey, if my power is affected, you’ve got to guarantee that it’s going to be back on in a certain amount of time.”