Power restored to thousands in Madison County after 18-wheeler hit utility pole

UPDATE at 3:25 p.m.: Huntsville Utilities says service has been restored to a majority of customers in the previously impacted area. It says there are still some customers without power on Wall Triana Highway south of Nick Davis, but service should be restored to them shortly.

The outage was caused when an 18-wheeler broke a utility pole, according to Huntsville Utilities.

Original story:

Thousands of customers are without power Tuesday afternoon in Madison County.

Huntsville Utilities said at 2:30 p.m. that crews are responding to power outages in the City of Madison and extending into the Harvest-Monrovia communities.

The department says service will be restored as quickly as possible, and the cause is unknown at this time.

You can view the Huntsville Utilities power outage map here.