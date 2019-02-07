Power restored in downtown Huntsville

UPDATE: (8:54 p.m.) Power has been restored.

The power outage affected the Von Braun Center. Photo Credit: Trey Baker The power outage affected the Von Braun Center. Photo Credit: Trey Baker

Huntsville Utilities reported Thursday around 8 p.m. that there is a power outage in downtown Huntsville from Interstate 565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to California Street.

The outage includes the Von Braun Center, where the TOBYMAC Hits Deep Tour was happening Thursday night. According to Tim Hall, a concert-goer, around 8,000 people are currently there, and they are using emergency power. He said power went out around 7:45 p.m. The concert started at 7:30 p.m.

Crews have been dispatched to the downtown substation and service will be restored as quickly as possible, Todd Long with Huntsville Utilities said.

Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m., an outage was reported in northeast Huntsville from Chapman Mountain south to Pratt Avenue and from Meridian Street east to Bankhead Parkway. According to Huntsville Utilities, service has since been restored to the majority of customers in that area.