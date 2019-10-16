Clear

Power outage resolved in North Huntsville

Huntsville Utilities reports a power outage in North Huntsville from Winchester Road south to Pratt Avenue and from Pulaski Pike east to Meridian Street.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 8:02 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 8:31 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

8:30 a.m. update: The outage is resolved.

Crews are working on the issue.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

See the Huntsville Utilities outage map here

