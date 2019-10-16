Power outage resolved in North Huntsville

8:30 a.m. update: The outage is resolved.
Huntsville Utilities reports a power outage in North Huntsville from Winchester Road south to Pratt Avenue and from Pulaski Pike east to Meridian Street.
Crews are working on the issue.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
See the Huntsville Utilities outage map here
