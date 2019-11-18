Clear

Power out at Hatton Elementary in Colbert County after wreck

Power is expected to be out for the next several hours.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 10:32 AM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:43 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Colbert County superintendent tells WAAY 31 power is out at Hatton Elementary School due to power lines down on County Line Road and 2nd Street.

There was a wreck, and power is expected to be out for the next several hours. The superintendent says children and staff are safe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events