Power out at Hatton Elementary in Colbert County after wreck

The Colbert County superintendent tells WAAY 31 power is out at Hatton Elementary School due to power lines down on County Line Road and 2nd Street.
There was a wreck, and power is expected to be out for the next several hours. The superintendent says children and staff are safe.
