Utility poles down at Countess Road in Huntsville

Huntsville Utilities says high winds brought down six utility poles along Countess Road in Huntsville.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says high winds brought down six utility poles along Countess Road in Huntsville. Read more here.

From earlier:

A power line and a pole are down at Countess Road in Huntsville. A tree is also down in a yard.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lincoln and Madison counties until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers. Read more about that here.

