Utility poles down at Countess Road in Huntsville

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says high winds brought down six utility poles along Countess Road in Huntsville. Read more here.
-------------
From earlier:
A power line and a pole are down at Countess Road in Huntsville. A tree is also down in a yard.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lincoln and Madison counties until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers. Read more about that here.
