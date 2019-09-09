Power bills on the rise with the heat in North Alabama

With temperatures this hot the second week of September, we can't catch a break on our power bills. A Huntsville Utilities spokesperson says the more extreme the weather, the higher the bill.

Some power bill customers in Huntsville said they're adjusting how they use their air conditioning to lower their payments.

"I have seen about a $10 increase," said Brecksyn Clark.

Huntsville utilities couldn't say how much on average the bills are rising, but they did give some insight as to why.

"What customers often don't think about is the number one thing that drives their bill and how much energy they use and how much water they use is the weather," said Joe Gehdres.

Air conditioning units have had a lot to deal with these last few months. We've suffered through days of heat advisories and record breaking temperatures in some areas. Many portions of North Alabama haven't seen rain in two weeks.

Gehdres says your best bet when temps are as sweat inducing as they are right now is to keep your A/C around 78 degrees and consistency is key.

To keep your utility bill from making you sweat, it's recommended you limit sunlight as much as possible, use fans just in the rooms you're in and try to limit cooking indoors.