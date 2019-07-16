Clear

Power back on after outages at U.S. Space and Rocket Center's Apollo 11 50th anniversary dinner

Photo: Kody Fisher

Two outages have left guests in the dark at Tuesday night's celebratory dinner.

Two power outages have left guests in the dark at Tuesday night's Apollo 11 50th anniversary dinner at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. 

The outages caused the celebration to come to brief pauses during the night. Luckily, power is back on now.

We're working to confirm the cause of those outages with Huntsville Utilities. We have a reporter at the dinner and will have more information on it tonight.

Check out more of our Apollo 11 50th anniversary stories here. To watch our Apollo 11 special that aired July 15th at 6:30 p.m., click here.

