Powell firefighter injured, hospitalized during weekend fire

A DeKalb County firefighter is in the hospital after chemical poisoning from working a fire.

Josh Lee is a Powell firefighter and was rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

"Some of us are going up there everyday," said Chief Garmon.

We caught up with the chief of Powell's volunteer fire department. He described Josh Lee, the firefighter sent to the hospital.

"Hardworking, dependable, a very busy young man," said Garmon.

Chief Garmon said Josh Lee has worked as a firefighter in DeKalb County for more than a decade, and just recently started working at Powell Fire. He was battling a fire Saturday morning when he went down. He was originally taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital, then flown to Erlanger in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Investigators think Lee is suffering from cyanide poising.

"That's very, very, very uncommon," said Garmon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said fires can create cyanide gas. Right now, they don't expect foul play.

Lee was originally on a ventilator, but a Facebook post says he's now been taken off. He comes from a long line of first responders.

Chief Garmon says as Lee recovers, he wants to find out more about the circumstances.

"We are trying to figure out what happened, how it happened, why it happened, so this doesn't happen again," said Garmon.

The Powell Volunteer Fire Department is taking donations to help Lee's family. You can contact them through Powell City Hall.