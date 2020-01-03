Potholes popping up, damaging vehicles in Madison County

A lot of drivers in Madison County are using extra caution on the roads.

The wet weather created potholes across the county. Crews worked Friday to fix potholes on Winchester Road near Homer Nance.

Stephen Hoover said he wasn't the only driver who was left with a flat tire on Winchester Road Thursday night.

"It was full of water, and my car just fell in it and it blew out my tire," he said. "There was about four more cars that pulled in while I was sitting there with the same problem. They hit the same hole."

One North Alabama company that repairs bent and damaged wheels said its phone is ringing off the hook.

"This time of year there are a lot of bent wheels from potholes of course," said John Tyson, who repairs wheels.

Tyson said fixing a bent wheel normally costs about half the price of buying a new one, and said unfortunately when it comes to potholes, there's not much you can do to prevent a blow out.

"Besides swerving and trying to get out of the way of potholes, there isn’t much you can do about them," he said.

Hoover said although he noticed patches on Winchester Road Friday morning, he's sure the potholes will pop up again soon.

"The more it rains the worse it gets, and fixing them does nothing," he said.

Commissioner Roger Jones said anyone in New Market can call his office at 256-828-0726 to report road damage, and the county will get a crew out to repair the road as soon as possible.