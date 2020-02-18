Potholes, debris left in aftermath of flooding in Lacey's Spring

Tuesday's rain is making life harder for those still trying to clean up after last week's flooding.

WAAY 31 spoke with a Lacey's Spring woman who has been working to clean up her basement after it filled with more than 5 inches of flood water a couple of days ago.

And while mother nature isn't providing any relief from the rain, she does hope Morgan County will offer a helping hand.

People on Valley Street in Lacey's Spring tell us they're struggling with the aftermath of flooding from last week. Most of the water has started to recede from this home, but the woman who lives here tells me conditions like these are hard to clean up.

"Up to here, cause you can see this is starting to dry just a tad," says Ruth Rogers.

Rogers showed WAAY 31 the aftermath what her basement looks like after several inches of flood water was in there days ago.

"This is what the stuff looks like after. I have to spray lots of bleach and lots of cleaning stuff," she says.

Just a week ago, more than 5 inches of flood water filled Rogers' basement.

"It's one thing after another. Puddles of water still," says Rogers.

Now -- she's forced to clean up the mess it left behind.

"All my tools that were in here and didn't get out quick enough all wet, ruined," she showed us.

But Rogers tells us the clean up is difficult because there's so much to do. She thinks Morgan County should help.

I just ask for a little bit of help. We can't afford the insurance out here. Bring us a dumpster so we can clean it up," she says.

Rogers and her neighbors also want the county to look into repairing their roads. Take a look at this photo. A large, deep pothole developed from the heavy rain on Lakeshore Drive in Lacey's Spring. The pothole was patched by the county on Tuesday morning.

"The cracking and there's more holes. That's wear and tear on our vehicles for one and it doesn't matter how slow you drive or fast you drive," says Rogers.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Morgan County Commissioner Greg Abercrombie, who represents this area.

We asked him if he would consider putting a dumpster near Valley Street to help with the clean up, he told us it's a matter of what is public and private property.