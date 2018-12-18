Potential government shutdown could impact some Huntsville contractors

A potential government shutdown could happen if President Trump and Congress don't agree on a spending deal by Friday. 25% of federal operations will run out of money causing a partial government shutdown. This could impact a number of agencies including some national parks closing this holiday weekend. We also know most of Redstone Arsenal will not be impacted by the shutdown because it’s funded by the department of defense.

Employees impacted by the partial government shutdown will have lots of questions if it happens on Friday.

"There's a lot of questions from employees 'Hey do i show up to work tomorrow? Do i not show up? Am i going to get paid?' We don't always have crystal clear answers," Daniel Lambert said.

Lambert explained Sentar the Cybersecurity company he works for shouldn't be impacted because its funding comes from department of defense contracts. However, he explained shutdowns in the past have impacted job’s considered non-essential.

"Non-mission essential contractors are usually denied access to the work space, and unless they are able to perform their work remotely they have to take vacation or paid time off or leave without pay," said Lambert.

He explained what happens to agencies and their contracts is usually determined on a case by case basis.

"There is a per contract by per contract basis, and it can be per agency, so one agency may handle the shutdown one way but another agency may do something completely different," he added.

Agencies expected to be impacted if President Trump and Congress don't agree would be Nasa, which has Marshall Space and Flight Center here in Huntsville, federal law enforcement agencies and the federal housing administration.

Lambert is expecting for work at Sentar to continue as normal. However, he said since this is happening during the holiday season, it's become more confusing because some contacts are not in the office.

"The people we would normally talk to might be out on personal leave at that time so it causes more of challenge to figure out what is going on," he added.