Potential for more snow Monday

Tonight, lows fall below freezing into the upper 20s. The wind has dried most roadways, but any standing water can freeze into black ice tonight, so be mindful of that hazard. Clouds hang around into Saturday and highs run about 10 degrees below average only "warming" to near 40. Fortunately, sunshine works its way back in on Sunday, not before we start out even colder with morning temperatures in the mid 20s.

Now, on to that possibility of snow. Truth be told, this is the kind of set up that can yield appreciable snow measurements in North Alabama: a low along the Gulf Coast drawing up moisture with a swath of cold air already in place. However, this forecast isn't a slam dunk by any means.

Most data sources are indicating about half an inch of snow at most right now, with the event starting with snow in the Shoals and then transitioning to rain later in the day for all. At the end of the day, exactly how much snow we see will be determined by just how much moisture we have to work with and how much cold air is in place. If precipitation starts a bit earlier, the likelihood of measurable snow is higher since it will be colder earlier in the day. We say it often, but this is a situation that will likely be evolving over the weekend, so stay tuned for updates.

Once this system rolls off to the east, we finally see a stretch of quieter, milder weather. Sunshine and highs in the 50s are the story for both Wednesday and Thursday.