Families impacted by flooding in the Shoals nervous about storms

Today's stormy weather is bringing several threats to the Shoals including more flooding.

Around 12:30 today, Lauderdale County officials met at the Emergency Management Agency for a weather briefing. The EMA is keeping a constant eye on the forecast. The area may have potentially damaging winds, possible tornadoes and more flooding.

EMA officals say they've already received reports of several fallen trees today because of high wind.

"I'm just praying. I'm praying," Calandra Fuqua said.

Fuqua and her family are some of the many people impacted by the historic flooding last month. Right now, she's praying today's severe weather doesn't cause any more damage than it already has.

"I hope and pray that today the weather stays away," Calandra Fuqua said.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen. The National Weather Service says tonight people in the shoals can expect another inch and half of rain, something Fuqua and her family are dreading.

"We've had enough flooding, enough water. We're just tired of it." Fuqua said.

Right now, the family can't even stay in their own home.They're cleaning up after up to 6 feet of water rushed inside.

The National Weather Service says the Tennessee River in the Shoals is expected to reach 20 feet by Tuesday morning. That's 2 feet over flood stage.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has already taken steps to prevent flooding. Wilson Dam is currently spilling nearly 2 million gallons a second. TVA is also clearing all the tributaries that were holding water from last month's flooding.