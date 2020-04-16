Pot, pills, cash seized in Rainsville drug arrests

Two Rainsville men received drug charges after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says more than a pound of marijuana, plus other drugs, was found in their home.

Barry Rice, 40, and Ocean Phoenix Rice, 18, both were arrested April 7 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office received complaints alleging drug activity at a home on Hancock Drive in Rainsville, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

A search warrant allowed deputies and agents to enter the home, where Pruett said they found about a pound of marijuana, seven marijuana plants, illegal prescription pills, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.