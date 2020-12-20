Clear
Postseason matchups set for Alabama and Auburn

The Crimson Tide will take on Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal, while the Tigers are set to battle the Northwestern Wildcats.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 11:11 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The release of the final College Football Playoff rankings came as a surprise to no one Sunday. Alabama in the top spot, followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame -- these teams were the only four to be ranked in the top four all season.

The Crimson Tide will face off with the Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on New Year’s Day. This game was originally scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The playoff marks the first meeting between the two since the 2013 BCS national championship, which Alabama won.

All season, Alabama’s offense has shown up for them -- with the efforts of Jones, Harris and Smith clearly seen in the team’s SEC Championship win over Florida Saturday.

Coach Nick Saban said it’ll be important for that group to make a significant contribution on New Year’s Day, adding they can’t do it alone.

“All those guys have been a critical piece of the success of this offense,” Saban said, “but I also think that everybody on offense contributes in a positive way so that those guys can make plays and I think that they would be the first to tell you how important that togetherness and that teamwork is on offense.”

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly knows he’ll have his hands full with this top-ranked team, but believes that putting emphasis on ball control and limiting big plays will give them their best shot.

“Certainly capable as a football team to go in an to beat anybody on any given day,” Kelly said. “That probably wasn’t the case a few years back, but we’ve got to play up to our level and that will be the case going against a great Alabama team.”

The Tide isn’t the only Alabama team seeing some postseason action. On Sunday, it was announced that the Auburn Tigers would play the Northwestern Wildcats in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

The Tigers finished the season 6-4 and are heading into their first game without former head coach Gus Malzahn. Interim head coach Kevin Steele said Sunday that his guys are ready to play.

“The players, they’re ecstatic. I mean any time in a college football season when you have an opportunity to go to a bowl game and particularly a bowl game like the Citrus Bowl -- these guys, they love to play football and they love to play football on a national stage,” Steele explained.

