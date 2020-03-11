Photo Gallery 2 Images
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says one male victim was killed in the wreck. Authorities are working to notify his family.
---------------
FROM EARLIER:
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says first responders are at the scene of a possibly fatal wreck at Vaughn Bridge Road and Old Vaughn Bridge Road.
The department says a portion of Vaughn Bridge Road is currently closed, and drivers should use caution or avoid the area.
Related Content
- 1 killed in wreck on Vaughn Bridge Road in Morgan County
- Morgan County deputies wreck update
- Hartselle man killed in Morgan County rollover wreck
- One Person Killed in Morgan County Car Wreck
- Arab man dies in Morgan County wreck
- Damaged Morgan County road temporarily reopened
- Huntsville man killed in Winchester Road, Homer Nance Road wreck
- Tractor accident kills Morgan County contractor
- Motorcyclist killed in wreck
- UPDATE: Man killed in early morning wreck in Morgan County identified
Scroll for more content...