Clear
BREAKING NEWS Second body found in Tennessee River in search for missing high school fishing team Full Story

1 killed in wreck on Vaughn Bridge Road in Morgan County

Credit: Morgan County Sheriff's Office

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says one male victim was killed in the wreck.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 10:58 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says one male victim was killed in the wreck. Authorities are working to notify his family. 

---------------

FROM EARLIER:

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says first responders are at the scene of a possibly fatal wreck at Vaughn Bridge Road and Old Vaughn Bridge Road.

The department says a portion of Vaughn Bridge Road is currently closed, and drivers should use caution or avoid the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events