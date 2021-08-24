Possible suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving Madison teen

The Limestone County Sheriff's office says it has a possible suspect in the deadly hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old Mason Cozelos.

It happened near Athens late Thursday night close to East Limestone and Nick Davis Road.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect told investigators that they hit something that night, but they are unsure what exactly they hit. The office says they will pass the information on to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State Bureau of Investigation.

WAAY 31 is working to learn the identity of that suspect.

Officials say Mason was walking around the area Thursday night when he was hit and killed by a car. He died at the scene.

Earlier Tuesday, WAAY 31 spoke with Mason's mother, who said she wanted to meet the suspect when they were identified so that she could forgive them. You can watch that emotional interview here.