Possible security changes coming to the Jackson Co. Courthouse

Commissioners could hire a private company instead of keeping the current three deputies.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 5:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 5:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Security changes could be coming to the Jackson County Courthouse. Commissioners could hire a private company instead of keeping the current three deputies.

"I understand they're trying to cut. I just disagree where it's being cut at," said Rocky Harnen, Chief Deputy at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said if commissioners hire the private company, the current deputies in charge of courthouse security could lose their jobs. However, if commissioners decide to not hire the company, they would only have money to allow two of the three deputies to work. 

The sheriff's office said it's already short staffed and that it needs to save money. Harnen said he's not sure if the private guards would be armed, but his deputies are. He said they control large courtroom crowds and take care of other tasks.

"Every time you come in and get a driver's license in the basement, they run you to make sure you don't have warrants. If you have warrants, we'll have to go down and arrest those people for them," said Harnen.

Officials will vote on Monday if they will hire the private company or keep the current deputies.

